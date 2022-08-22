Teradyne, Inc. (CNSX:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.