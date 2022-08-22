Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $68.67

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. American Woodmark has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.91.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

