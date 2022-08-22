Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $7.65

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Stephens began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

