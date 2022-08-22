Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $71.40 Average PT from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Barclays began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
