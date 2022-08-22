Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,962 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Price Performance

SCT opened at GBX 1,320 ($15.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,444.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,246 ($15.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.20). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.24.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.