FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Carlsberg A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.97 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

