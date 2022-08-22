MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE MTG opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

