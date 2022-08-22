Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

PFG stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,274,980. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

