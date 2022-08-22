DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCP. Barclays increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

