Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.60.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.