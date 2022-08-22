PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $190.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.11.

NYSE:PKI opened at $145.13 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

