Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 14.3 %
OTCMKTS:NFPDF opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
