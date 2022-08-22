Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 14.3 %

OTCMKTS:NFPDF opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

