JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

IE stock opened at 9.50 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of 7.01 and a 12-month high of 12.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

