Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Borregaard ASA Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Borregaard ASA has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

