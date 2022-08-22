Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Borregaard ASA Stock Down 4.5 %
OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Borregaard ASA has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $25.15.
About Borregaard ASA
