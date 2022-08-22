Barclays Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $106.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.31.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $127.48 on Thursday. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.96.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after purchasing an additional 78,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

