JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 267 ($3.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 255.50 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 325.05.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.