Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

LON:HOC opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £372.56 million and a PE ratio of 659.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.51.

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

