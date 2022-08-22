10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. William Blair cut 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

10x Genomics Stock Down 7.7 %

TXG stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $191.15.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

