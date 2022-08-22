Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.13.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $204.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

