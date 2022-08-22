National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.26 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NA opened at C$94.25 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.38 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.61. The stock has a market cap of C$31.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.32.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

