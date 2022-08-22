Oppenheimer Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $78.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,789 shares of company stock worth $9,134,748. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

