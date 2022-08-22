Keysight Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Keysight Technologies in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

KEYS stock opened at $176.23 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.