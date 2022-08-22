Cisco Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.