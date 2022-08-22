Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.3 %

Lumentum stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumentum by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

