Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Tritium DCFC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tritium DCFC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Tritium DCFC stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCFC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $189,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

