Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Friday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

SCVL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $701.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

