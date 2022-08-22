Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$10.57

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of CG opened at C$5.97 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

