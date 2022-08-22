Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target at $18.93

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several brokerages have commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -198.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vertex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.