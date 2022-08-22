Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target at $55.60

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

