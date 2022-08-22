Analysts Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target at $29.33

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXAHY opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $33.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.