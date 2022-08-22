Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $31.38 Average PT from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

