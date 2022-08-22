Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

SHO stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,344.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 92,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 90,778 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,028,000 after purchasing an additional 853,584 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

