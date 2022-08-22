Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$78.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.55 per share, with a total value of C$337,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,779,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,050,300.26. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,779,973 shares in the company, valued at C$593,050,300.26. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. Insiders acquired 26,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,470 over the last three months.

TOU opened at C$77.98 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$29.61 and a 12-month high of C$80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.8300003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

