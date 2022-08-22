TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.60%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

