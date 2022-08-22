Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $273.00

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $211.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.39. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

