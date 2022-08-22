Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $39.83

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALXO stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.21. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

About ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 61.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

