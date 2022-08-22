Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Target Price at C$9.64

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDT shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$6.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

