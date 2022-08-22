Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) PT at C$47.44

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.44.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. Empire has a twelve month low of C$36.20 and a twelve month high of C$46.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

