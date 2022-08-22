Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) PT at C$47.44

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.44.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Empire Price Performance
Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. Empire has a twelve month low of C$36.20 and a twelve month high of C$46.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.13.
Empire Increases Dividend
About Empire
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
Recommended Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.