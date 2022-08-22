Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$67.54

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.54.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$41.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

