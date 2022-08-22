Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$5.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at C$6,749,759.14.

FVI stock opened at C$3.15 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.09 and a twelve month high of C$6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$918.10 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

