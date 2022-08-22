Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €102.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €75.81 ($77.36) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

