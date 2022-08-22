JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €33.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €24.62 ($25.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.04. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($81.63).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

