ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays set a €950.00 ($969.39) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €920.00 ($938.78) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) target price on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €525.00 ($535.71) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($959.18) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ASML Stock Performance

