JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.7 %

BMW stock opened at €75.81 ($77.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion and a PE ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.64 and its 200 day moving average is €79.35. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a one year high of €100.42 ($102.47).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

