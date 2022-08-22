UBS Group Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Down 1.8 %

ZAL opened at €26.61 ($27.15) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.42 and a 200-day moving average of €39.46. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.