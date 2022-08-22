Eight Capital Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$1.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QUIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$1.20 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

QUIS opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$246.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

