UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 250 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.96) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 244.33 ($2.95).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 165.28 ($2.00) on Friday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.90 billion and a PE ratio of 550.93.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.