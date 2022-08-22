Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FME. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.95 ($59.13) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FME stock opened at €36.15 ($36.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.08 ($35.80) and a fifty-two week high of €69.96 ($71.39). The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.36.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.