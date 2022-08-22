The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €44.50 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($61.43) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €29.10 ($29.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.24. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €27.17 ($27.72) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($62.20).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

