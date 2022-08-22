Regis (RGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of RGS stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Regis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $71.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 530.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regis by 304.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the first quarter worth $848,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

